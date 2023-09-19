Pothas to supervise Tigers in NZ series in absence of Hathurusingha

Sports

BSS
19 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 07:43 pm

Pothas to supervise Tigers in NZ series in absence of Hathurusingha

BSS
19 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 07:43 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Assistant coach Nic Pothas will supervise the Bangladesh team during their three-match ODI series against New Zealand in absence of head coach Chadika Hathurusingha

Most of the first-choice players were rested from the series, which starts on Thursday.

Hathurusingha however couldn't be with the team in the first two matches of the series due to family reasons, said BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus. The coach flew to Australia where his family resides.

"His (Hathurusingha) wife will undergo an operation, so he won't be with the team for the first two ODIs. He will return to Bangladesh on September 25 and is expected to take charge of the team in the third ODI which starts on September 26," Jalal Younus said today.

Liton Das will lead the side as Shakib Al Hasan along with others were rested from the series, at least for the first two matches.

The Bangladesh team however will board India flight to play the World Cup, a day after the completion of the series.

