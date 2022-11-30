Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the 20 November to 18 December tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

HOW CAN ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on 3 December and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners.

* Argentina, who are second in Group C on three points, can guarantee progress with a win over Poland, top on four, in their final game on Wednesday.

WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

* If Argentina qualify for the round of 16, they will be pitted against a team from Group D, meaning they could face France, Tunisia, Denmark or Australia.

* If Argentina win Group C, their round of 16 tie will be against the runners-up in Group D.

* If Argentina finish runners-up in Group C, their round of 16 tie will be against the winners of Group D, potentially 2018 champions France.

WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS?

* If Argentina win Group C, they could face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, provided the 2010 finalists win Group A and beat the runners-up from Group B - England, Wales, Iran or the United States.

* If Argentina finish as Group C runners-up, they could potentially face England in the quarter-finals - if Gareth Southgate's team win Group B and beat the runners-up from Group A - Netherlands, Ecuador or Senegal.

WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

* If Argentina were to make it to the semi-finals as Group C winners, they could face Spain or South American rivals Brazil.

* If Argentina reach the semi-finals as Group C runners-up, they could face the potential winners of Groups F and H - either Belgium or 2016 European champions Portugal.

WHO COULD ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If Argentina go all the way to the final as Group C winners, they could potentially find themselves taking on either England or France.

* If Argentina are able to make it to the final as Group C runners-up, they could meet the Netherlands, Brazil or Spain.