Portugal's Pepe to become oldest player in European Championship history

Sports

Reuters
19 June, 2024, 12:50 am
19 June, 2024, 12:50 am

The Porto centre-back will pass the mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pepe will set a new record as the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship after the 41-year-old was selected for Portugal's opening game at Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The Porto centre-back will pass the mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Football

Pepe / Portugal football team / UEFA EURO 2024

