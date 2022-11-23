Portugal won't be distracted by Ronaldo's Man United saga, says coach Santos

Sports

Reuters
23 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 07:33 pm

Portugal will not be distracted by the drama surrounding captain Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious departure from Manchester United, coach Fernando Santos said on Wednesday, a day before their World Cup opener against Ghana.

"This is something that has not even been discussed," Fernando Santos told reporters. "This conversation has not come up at any moment, not even from him."

Manchester United announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo would leave the club with immediate effect, bringing to a bitter end his second spell at Old Trafford after he said in a media interview that he felt betrayed by the club.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who plays for Manchester United, told the same news conference in Qatar that he had not discussed the situation with his now former club teammate.

"I don't feel uncomfortable. I don't have to pick a side. It was a privilege to play with him," Fernandes said. "We know that nothing lasts forever. It was good while it lasted."

