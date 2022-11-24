Portugal survive Ghana scare to seal a nervy 3-2 win in Ronaldo's record-breaking match

Sports

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 12:03 am

Related News

Portugal survive Ghana scare to seal a nervy 3-2 win in Ronaldo's record-breaking match

The first half was a rather quiet one compared to the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a couple of opportunities in the first half but he was the one to open the goal tap in the 64th minute from the spot. The penalty call from the referee was debatable though. 

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 12:03 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ghana fought courageously but Portugal emerged victorious in their first match at the Stadium 974 in Doha. After a goalless first half, the entertaining second half saw five goals, three of which went to Portugal. 

The first half was a rather quiet one compared to the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a couple of opportunities in the first half but he was the one to open the goal tap in the 64th minute from the spot. The penalty call from the referee was debatable though. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🇵🇹 Portugal picks up three points against Ghana after a hectic second half<a href="https://twitter.com/adidasfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adidasfootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a></p>&mdash; FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1595839428521787392?ref_src=twsr...">November 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Ghana made a comeback ten minutes later as Mohamed Kudus' thunderous strike was blocked by the Portugal keeper and Ghana skipper Andre Ayew turned it into the empty net. 

Portugal's lead was restored when Joao Felix charged into the box and lifted it over the Ghana keeper nicely. Rafael Leao made it 3-1 in the 80th right after his introduction as a substitute. 

Osman Bukhari scored Ghana's second in the 89th minute to make it 3-2. There could have been more goals by either sides but Portugal survived an almighty Ghana scare to go top of the points table.

 

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Portugal football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

15h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

3h | Videos
Don't pay heed to rumours: PM Hasina tells Jashore rally

Don't pay heed to rumours: PM Hasina tells Jashore rally

3h | Videos
Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

15h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka