Portugal survive Ghana scare to seal a nervy 3-2 win in Ronaldo's record-breaking match

Ghana fought courageously but Portugal emerged victorious in their first match at the Stadium 974 in Doha. After a goalless first half, the entertaining second half saw five goals, three of which went to Portugal.

The first half was a rather quiet one compared to the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a couple of opportunities in the first half but he was the one to open the goal tap in the 64th minute from the spot. The penalty call from the referee was debatable though.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🇵🇹 Portugal picks up three points against Ghana after a hectic second half<a href="https://twitter.com/adidasfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adidasfootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a></p>— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1595839428521787392?ref_src=twsr...">November 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Ghana made a comeback ten minutes later as Mohamed Kudus' thunderous strike was blocked by the Portugal keeper and Ghana skipper Andre Ayew turned it into the empty net.

Portugal's lead was restored when Joao Felix charged into the box and lifted it over the Ghana keeper nicely. Rafael Leao made it 3-1 in the 80th right after his introduction as a substitute.

Osman Bukhari scored Ghana's second in the 89th minute to make it 3-2. There could have been more goals by either sides but Portugal survived an almighty Ghana scare to go top of the points table.