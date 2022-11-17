Portugal face crisis ahead of WC as Ronaldo skips training due to stomach bug

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to begin on 20 November, Portugal face a crisis with captain Cristiano Ronaldo missing training due to a stomach bug. Hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the tournament opener and Portugal are scheduled to open their campaign on November 25 against Group H opponents Ghana. Portugal national team manager Fernando Santos will be hoping for his star striker to recover soon and be fit for their opener. Speaking to reporters, Santos explained the Manchester United star's absence and also hoped that he would recover soon. He also revealed that the striker would be missing Portugal's World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria, scheduled for Friday.

The 37-year-old recently came under the spotlight after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he lashed out at his club and Erik ten Hag. He will be hoping to lead Portugal to their first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy this year.

"Ronaldo has gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest. It's a condition that doesn't help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won't be ready for sure", Santos said.

Santos was also asked if Ronaldo really had a stomach bug or was it just an excuse after his explosive interview with Morgan. "If it were another player, we wouldn't question it, but yes, he really has gastritis and is in no condition to play", he said.

"He didn't have to inform us about the interview. Isn't he free to make his decision? What I'm interested in is what is being spoken in our camp and not what is being said outside. We have to respect his decision. We have to respect the interview he gave. It has nothing to do with the national team. It was the player, the man, who decided to give an interview. He doesn't talk about the national team; it's a very personal interview, and we have to respect that. I didn't see anyone in the national team commenting on the matter. In the interview, he talks about his club and the relationship he has with the club. We have to respect it, as we respect the decisions that other players make. It has no impact on the national team", he further added. After their opener against Ghana, Portugal face Uruguay on 29 November and South Korea on 2 December.