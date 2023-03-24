Portugal coach Martinez praises Ronaldo's 'positive' influence as they start new cycle

Sports

Reuters
24 March, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 02:37 pm

Related News

Portugal coach Martinez praises Ronaldo's 'positive' influence as they start new cycle

Martinez said matches against smaller teams could become traps but that the Portuguese had made the perfect start in Group J against the tiny Alpine principality.

Reuters
24 March, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 02:37 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised the positive influence of record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo as they beat Liechtenstein 4-0 on Thursday at the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Martinez said matches against smaller teams could become traps but that the Portuguese had made the perfect start in Group J against the tiny Alpine principality.

It marked a record 197th cap for Ronaldo, who scored the last two goals at the Jose Alvalade Stadium to extend his record-breaking international tally to 120.

"It was very, very positive," Martinez told Portuguese television.

"It was an obvious next step from the attitude and the work we did in training. It is always very difficult to play this type of game, they are 'trap games', but the way we played with the ball and how we smothered the danger of Liechtenstein was very important."

Martinez, the former Belgium manager, took over from Fernando Santos after Portugal lost in last year's World Cup quarter-final to Morocco in Qatar.

His line-up, however, did not differ much from his predecessor and they were quick to take the lead through Joao Cancelo but failed to add more goals until the start of the second half.

"We started the first half well but then got frustrated," Martinez said. "We have to grow in these games. The performance in the second half was much better. It was an opportunity to gain three points and more than that for the players to get to know me and me them.

"It's always complicated when you have a lot of opposition players in front of goal. You have to control your emotions, you cannot be too individualistic."

Martinez restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he had been benched for their last two games of the World Cup and was delighted with the 38-year-old's contribution.

"It's a new cycle. It's important for a player to show commitment and that we can use his experience, and Cristiano shows that," the coach added.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Portugal football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the past few months, Shakib has also been under the media spotlight as his name came up with people involved in controversial activities in the share market. Photo: AFP

Shakib controversy: Do celebrities need to have a moral compass?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

3h | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

4h | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

20h | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

12h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

22h | TBS Face to Face
Russian jets intercepts US B52 bombers

Russian jets intercepts US B52 bombers

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year