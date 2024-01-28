Pope hits epic 196 as England set India 231-run target in first Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 12:35 pm

Related News

Pope hits epic 196 as England set India 231-run target in first Test

Pope received handshakes from the Indian players as he walked off after scoring a colossal 196, the fourth highest score by a visiting batter in the second innings in India.

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ollie Pope missed out on a well-deserved double-century, falling to Jasprit Bumrah and thus ending the England innings on a score of 420. 

Pope received handshakes from the Indian players as he walked off after scoring a colossal 196, the fourth highest score by a visiting batter in the second innings in India. 

His innings has helped England post a tricky target of 231 for India to chase and take a 1-0 lead and he, alongwith Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley, has given his side a fighting chance art recording a remarkable come-from-behind victory. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Hartley earlier in the day and thus ended an 80-run partnership between the latter and Pope. Before that stand, Jasprit Bumrah sent back Rehan Ahmed to get India the first wicket of Day 4 but that was not before the 19-year-old's partnership with Pope crossed 50.

The tourists had risked a defeat inside three days after India, having built a lead of 190, reduced England to 163-5 in their second innings in the second session of the day. 

But Pope dug his heels in, hitting 17 fours in a 274-minute masterclass to produce arguably his finest knock even though India are confident of going 1-0 up in the five-match series. Rehan Ahmed was keeping Pope company on 16 with England finishing the third day on 316/6, giving them a significant lead with four wickets in hand.

India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012/13, amassed 436 in their reply to England's first innings 246. That left England with a mountain to climb and the touring batters did not retreat into any defensive shell. 

Openers Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) scored freely, frequently employing the sweep shot -- both traditional and reverse -- to negate India's spinners. Crawley motored along at a run-a-ball rate but could not convert the start and edged a Ravichandran Ashwin ball to lone slip Rohit Sharma.

Duckett, then on 39, was lucky when Jasprit Bumrah's lbw appeal was turned down and India did not review that decision. Replays confirmed the ball would have hit the leg stump. Not that it mattered - in his next over, Bumrah uprooted Duckett's off-stump and let out a roar.

The ball had started reversing and Bumrah was looking particularly threatening. A length ball from him rapped Root on his front pad and the batter challenged the lbw decision against him but could not get it overturned. Root, who excelled as a part-time spinner claiming 4-79, walked away for two.

Ravindra Jadeja foxed Johnny Bairstow (10) by first spinning one past the bat and then following it with a delivery that pitched on the same spot but went straight. Bairstow, expecting it to turn, did not offer any shot and looked in horror as the ball went on to disturb his stumps. Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes for the 12th time in tests, for six, with a flighted delivery that beat the pad and hit the off-stump. Pope, dropped on 110 by Axar Patel, combined with Ben Foakes in a century stand for the sixth wicket.

Cricket

Ollie Pope / England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

3h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

6h | Panorama
Bangladesh needs to prioritise nurturing skilled designers in the apparel industry. Photo: TBS

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

3h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

17h | Videos
‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

4h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

19h | Videos