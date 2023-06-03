Pope, Duckett put rampant England on verge of win over Ireland

Sports

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:31 pm

Related News

Pope, Duckett put rampant England on verge of win over Ireland

Pope's 205, the fastest test double ever in England, and Duckett's career-best 182 - the quickest 150 in a test at Lord's - helped England rack up a huge first innings total of 524-4, declaring after tea.

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:31 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England's Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett struck record-breaking centuries and debutant Josh Tongue picked up his first wickets as the hosts took complete control of their warm-up test against Ireland on the second day at Lord's on Friday.

Pope's 205, the fastest test double ever in England, and Duckett's career-best 182 - the quickest 150 in a test at Lord's - helped England rack up a huge first innings total of 524-4, declaring after tea.

Trailing by 352, Ireland slumped to 18-2 and reached 97-3 at stumps as Tongue took all three wickets and finished with figures of 3-27.

He dismissed Peter Moor and Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie in his first over before James McCollum, who had top-scored for Ireland with 36 on Thursday, retired hurt on 12 after injuring his right ankle trying to evade a bouncer from Tongue.

The Worcestershire quick then had Paul Stirling caught down the leg side. Harry Tector (33 not out) and Lorcan Tucker (21 not out) held firm but Ireland were still 255 runs behind at the close.

Earlier, Duckett and Pope each scored 100 runs in a session, punishing Ireland's lack of threat with the ball with consistent boundaries as they shared a mammoth 252-run stand for the second wicket.

England started the day on 152-1, trailing Ireland by 20 runs, and left-hander Duckett set the tone for the morning and afternoon sessions by cutting the first ball for a four.

Playing his first test on home soil, Duckett surpassed Australia great Don Bradman's record of 166 balls for the fastest test 150 at Lord's before notching a career-best 182, hitting 24 boundaries and a six in the process.

Duckett inside-edged a drive at Graham Hume onto his own stumps before Pope, who moved from 29 overnight to 97 at lunch, was joined by Joe Root and they quickly found their stride.

Root (56) became the 11th batter and second Englishman after Alastair Cook to score 11,000 test runs, before Pope went past the 200 mark in style by driving Andy McBrine for six, reaching the mark in 207 balls. But Pope was stumped off the next ball, prompting the declaration from captain Ben Stokes.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team / Test Cricket / Ollie Pope / Ben Duckett

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

6h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

19h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

20h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study