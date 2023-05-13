Pooran blasts 13-ball-44 to seal thrilling win for Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants produced a superb show with the bat as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the IPL 2023 clash in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Batting at a strike-rate of 338.46, Nicholas Pooran smashed 44* off 13 balls as LSG completed the 183-run chase with four balls to spare.

Apart from Pooran, Prerak Mankad also returned unbeaten on 64 off 45 balls, while Marcus Stoinis smashed 40(25) balls.

LSG got off to a slow start but the match swung entirely into their favour in the 16th over bowled by part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma.

Stoinis and Pooran combined to hit the spinner for five sixes as 31 runs came off the over.

Earlier, Henrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad dished out impressive knocks as Sunrisers piled a stiff 182/6 on the board. The pair added 58 runs from 40 balls as Klaasen fell for 47(29) while trying to clear the ropes.

Samad returned unbeaten on 37(25), which featured one boundary and four maximums. Krunal Pandya was the most effective bowler from Lucknow camp as he picked two wickets and conceded 24 runs in his four overs.