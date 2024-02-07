Ponting takes over as Washington Freedom head coach in US

Sports

Reuters
07 February, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 11:09 am

Related News

Ponting takes over as Washington Freedom head coach in US

Ponting has signed a two-year deal and takes over from compatriot Greg Shipperd, who led Washington to a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the six-team T20 tournament.

Reuters
07 February, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 11:09 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been appointed head coach of Washington Freedom ahead of the second season of Major League Cricket in the United States, the MLC team said.

Ponting has signed a two-year deal and takes over from compatriot Greg Shipperd, who led Washington to a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the six-team T20 tournament.

MLC is bidding to carve out a place for cricket in a lucrative sports market currently dominated by baseball, basketball and American football.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Cricket is really on the rise in the U.S. and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket," Ponting, who also coaches Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, said in a team statement on Tuesday.

"I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise."

Ponting's involvement enhances the league's appeal, said Washington owner Sanjay Govil.
"His understanding of our vision -- to enhance the sport's profile in the U.S. and to develop local talent -- resonates with our mission," he added.

"Ricky's appointment is a pivotal step in our quest to not just participate in the MLC but to redefine it, offering unparalleled cricket experiences to our fans and creating a legacy of excellence in American cricket."

Four IPL franchises either own teams in MLC or have invested in the league.

The Kolkata Knight Riders own the Los Angeles franchise, while Mumbai Indians have bought MI New York.

Chennai Super Kings partnered with a local investor to acquire the Texas franchise, while Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR Group has bought a stake in Seattle Orcas.

The United States is co-hosting this year's T20 World Cup along with the West Indies.

Cricket

Ricky Ponting / Major League Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

1h | Pursuit
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

14h | Videos
Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

13h | Videos

Who's next in line for the throne after King Charles?

2h | Videos
The border people are homeless in fear

The border people are homeless in fear

15h | Videos