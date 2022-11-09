Ponting backs Shaheen to lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup glory

With Pakistan advancing to the business end of the elite tournament, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has backed a star player to lead Babar Azam & Co. to T20 World Cup glory in Australia. All eyes will be on struggling Babar when former champions Pakistan square off against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Eclipsing South Africa in the Group 2 standings by defeating Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final, the Shaheen Shah Afridi starrer-side secured their berth in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Regaining some form in the Super 12 stage, pacer Afridi showcased his best performance of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The star pacer recorded match-winning figures of 4/22 against Bangladesh which eventually sealed Pakistan's spot in the last four of the T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup, batting legend Ponting opined that Afridi now holds the key for Pakistan in the ICC event.

"He might say that he's not back to 100 percent just yet, but from what I've seen it looks like he's going along beautifully and he now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament," Ponting told International Cricket Council (ICC). Pacer Afridi had earlier missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

Even if Afridi is not operating at his best, Ponting feels the star pacer can still make a massive impact on crucial fixtures. Ponting also gave batting icon Virat Kohli a special mention while talking about Afridi's return to world cricket. Former Indian skipper Kohli is the leading run-getter at the T20 World Cup 2022.

"It's almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat (Kohli) coming into this tournament. Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done. And as the tournament's gone on he (Afridi) has got better and better and hopefully the best is still to come," Ponting added.