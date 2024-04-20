Pollard, David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game

Sports

Photo: Mumbai Indians
Photo: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians batsman Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard were fined Saturday for asking a teammate to seek a TV review in contravention of rules during an Indian Premier League match.

A video of the team dugout showed David and Pollard gesturing towards batsman Suryakumar Yadav and urging him to take a review for a wide ball during a game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday.

David and Pollard were found to have committed a Level 1 offence under the IPL's Code of Conduct, which says a player is not allowed to "seek assistance from any person off the field of play in order to decide whether to request a referral to the TV Umpire".

"David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who pulled off a narrow win by nine runs in Thursday's match, are currently placed seventh in the 10-team competition.

