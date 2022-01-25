Police clinch National Baseball title beating Ansar by 22-3 points

Sports

UNB
25 January, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

Police clinch National Baseball title beating Ansar by 22-3 points

This was the 5th national crown for Bangladesh Police and the 5th runners-up trophy for Bangladesh Ansar.

UNB
25 January, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 01:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh  Police clinched the Walton 8th National Baseball title outplaying their long-time rivals Bangladesh Ansar by 22-3 points in the final at the Palton Maidan in the capital on Monday.

This was the 5th national crown for Bangladesh Police and the 5th runners-up trophy for Bangladesh Ansar.

Senior Executive Director of the meet's sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar was the chief guest in the day's final and he distributed the prizes.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Baseball and Softball Association Aminul Islam Liton was also present on the occasion.

Others

Baseball

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

‘There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh’

46m | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

21h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

23h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

18h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

18h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

18h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’