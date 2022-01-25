Police clinch National Baseball title beating Ansar by 22-3 points

Bangladesh Police clinched the Walton 8th National Baseball title outplaying their long-time rivals Bangladesh Ansar by 22-3 points in the final at the Palton Maidan in the capital on Monday.

This was the 5th national crown for Bangladesh Police and the 5th runners-up trophy for Bangladesh Ansar.

Senior Executive Director of the meet's sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar was the chief guest in the day's final and he distributed the prizes.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Baseball and Softball Association Aminul Islam Liton was also present on the occasion.