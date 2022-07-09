Police arrest fan after racism allegations at England vs India 5th Test

Sports

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Police arrest fan after racism allegations at England vs India 5th Test

A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on the fourth day of the test, which England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Police arrest fan after racism allegations at England vs India 5th Test

Birmingham Police said they arrested a man on Friday after allegations of racist behaviour during England's test match against India at Edgbaston came to light earlier this week.

A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on the fourth day of the test, which England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday," Birmingham Police said in a statement.

"He remains in custody for questioning."

The incident was also highlighted on Twitter by former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at the club had rocked English cricket last year.

Warwickshire said they would deploy undercover spotters for the second Twenty20 between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday.

India won the first T20 of the three-match series by 50 runs.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

5h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

4h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

5h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

38m | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

6h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

6h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty