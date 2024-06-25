Polarising Warner bows out with Australia World Cup exit

Sports

AFP
25 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:11 pm

Related News

Polarising Warner bows out with Australia World Cup exit

Australia and Warner could only watch on powerless as Afghanistan instead reached the semi-finals by beating Bangladesh by a nail-biting eight runs.

AFP
25 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

David Warner's 15-year international career came to an anti-climactic end on Tuesday as Australia were dumped out of the T20 World Cup in excruciating fashion.

Australia and Warner could only watch on powerless as Afghanistan instead reached the semi-finals by beating Bangladesh by a nail-biting eight runs.

Australia's fate had hung in the balance after India defeated them by 24 runs in St. Lucia on a day of high drama.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 37-year-old opening batsman Warner had always said the World Cup in the United States and Caribbean would be his farewell to international cricket.

He couldn't have imagined going out quite like this.

The combative Warner stood tall at the top of the Australian order ever since his international debut in January 2009, and as opening partners came and went.

He hangs up his pads as arguably Australia's greatest three-format player. He is the country's leading run-scorer in T20 cricket with 3,277 from 110 games.

Warner exited a glittering 112-Test career in January after plundering 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, with a strike rate of 70.19. His one-day exploits were equally impressive, crunching 6,932 runs from 161 matches.

Warner was also one of the most consistent slip fielders in the game, whose name was among the first on the team sheet.

"He is probably our greatest-ever three-format player. He'll be a loss," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said recently.

"Other people have been gunning for him for a period of time, but for us internally, we've seen the great value and what he brings to the table, hence why we've kept picking him."

Cricket / T20 World Cup

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

2h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

5h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

1h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

2h | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

3h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

6h | Videos