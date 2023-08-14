Pochettino's Chelsea fight back to draw 1-1 with Liverpool

Sports

Reuters
14 August, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:29 am

Related News

Pochettino's Chelsea fight back to draw 1-1 with Liverpool

In a meeting of two of last season's heavyweight flops, Diaz threatened to ruin Pochettino's first competitive match in charge of the Blues when the Colombian stretched out a boot to turn in a defence-splitting pass by Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute as the visitors attacked with lightening speed.

Reuters
14 August, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:29 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino saw the team he rebuilt in the close season fight back to draw 1-1 at home to Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday as debutant defender Axel Disasi cancelled out Luis Diaz's strike.

In a meeting of two of last season's heavyweight flops, Diaz threatened to ruin Pochettino's first competitive match in charge of the Blues when the Colombian stretched out a boot to turn in a defence-splitting pass by Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute as the visitors attacked with lightening speed.

Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead just over 10 minutes later but Salah was judged to have been offside before he put the ball past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, one of four debutants in Chelsea's starting lineup.

The hosts weathered the storm and equalised in the 37th when Liverpool failed to clear a corner and France international Disasi - signed this month from AS Monaco - swept the ball home from close range after a looping Ben Chilwell header.

Two minutes later Chilwell rounded goalkeeper Alison Becker to put ball in the net but VAR ruled he was offside.

Chelsea dominated possession after the break but failed to get a second goal. A deflected shot by substitute Darwin Nunez then almost won it for Liverpool in the dying moments.

Argentine Pochettino - who coached Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019 and won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 - promised Chelsea fans "an enjoyable style of football" in his programme notes on Sunday and the Stamford Bridge crowd applauded the team off the pitch.

That represented a sharp contrast to the gloom that enveloped the Blues last season when they fired managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and then suffered their worst Premier League finish since 1994, finishing in 12th place.

As well as Disasi with his goal, fellow debutant Nicolas Jackson, a striker signed from Villarreal, stretched Liverpool - although he also spurned some chances - while academy graduate Levi Colwill, also on his first competitive Chelsea start, recovered from a testing opening period to thwart Salah.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp also gave first starts to new midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the subject of speculation regarding a transfer to Real Madrid, was not even on the bench.

Football

chelsea / liverpool

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

25m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

3h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

15m | TBS World
Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

15h | TBS Stories
Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free