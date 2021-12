Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday greeted the Bangladesh Under-19 Women Football team for becoming the SAAF U-19 Football champion.

The Prime Minister, now in the Maldives on an official tour, congratulated the team as they beat the Indian Under-19 Women Football team.

Bangladesh outplayed India by 1-0 in the final held at Bir Shrestha Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalpur of the city.