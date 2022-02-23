PM congratulates tigers for winning first match of series against Afghanistan

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:27 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Bangladesh Cricket team for winning the first match of the oneday series against Afghanistan.

The match that took place in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium, Chattogram, was the first among three matches of the series.

The Bangladesh team beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets.

Batting first Afghanistan posted a total of 215 before being bowled out. Chasing this paltry total the tigers were struggling at 45/6 at one stage but eventually won with 7 balls to spare thanks to the heroics of Man of the match Mehedy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain Dhrubo.

