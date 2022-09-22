Please don't ruin the happiest day of our life: Sabina

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) hosted a press conference for the SAFF Women's championship winners after the team reached the federation headquarters. But the likes of captain Sabina Khatun and coach Golam Rabbani Choton, the main forces behind this success, were kind of neglected during the press conference as they had to stand behind the invited guest along with the other footballers and staff while the BFF officials were sitting on chairs during the press conference.

There was no place for the champion girls to sit in this press conference to announce the huge achievement, the coach Choton also stood still despite the team having a tiring journey all the way from the airport to the BFF house.

Visuals of the event went viral in no time and the netizens expressed their shock and anger and questioned the professionalism of the organisers.

When Sabina and co needed an immediate rest, they were made to stand for the most part of the press conference. Apart from that, even if you think from a professional point of view, the press conference is for coaches, captains and players.

But the 45-minute long press conference kept them standing whose fighting performances are being celebrated all over the country.

Sabina has now requested everyone not to take this negatively and enjoy the success of the team.

"It's my humble request not to take this in a negative way. Please don't ruin the happiest day of our life by pointing it in a negative sight! Let's be positive and enjoy. That's all I wanna say is we love you," Sabina wrote regarding the matter on Facebook.

The Bangladesh women's football team received a grand welcome back in the country with an open-top bus parade across Dhaka city and hundreds of fans following them.