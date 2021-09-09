Playing against big teams and big players in the World Cup all but a challenge for me: Shamim

Bangladesh won the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, beating India in the final. It was, without a shred of doubt, the greatest achievement for the country in any form of sports. Several cricketers impressed everyone in that tournament. Shoriful Islam, the left-arm fast bowler, was fast-tracked into the team and has done reasonably well so far. Shoriful has already made his debut for Bangladesh in all three formats and earned a call-up to the side that will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

Another product of that tournament- Shamim Hossain- has been called up to the World Cup squad. Shamim didn't do anything eye-catching in that tournament with bat or ball but his spectacular fielding impressed one and all. Excellent performances in domestic cricket saw him get a chance in the squad for the Zimbabwe tour. There he played two T20Is and batted with conviction. Shamim played two aggressive knocks, one of them being a match-winning one. He is the only Bangladeshi cricketer to have a strike rate of more than 145 in recognised T20 cricket.

Shamim is very delighted to be featured in the World Cup team. "When I used to play U-19 cricket, I didn't think much about getting a call-up in the national team. I focused on playing well and wanted to make an impression. Now that I have been named in the team, I am very delighted," Shamim said.

"We have got two members of the U-19 side in the team now (him and Shoriful). I hope more cricketers from that team will play for Bangladesh," he added.

Shamim said that fielding can make a huge difference in the upcoming tournament. "Fielding, I think, is a very important aspect. If we can field well, we can beat any team in the World. We are getting better as a fielding unit. (Mohammad) Saifuddin bhai took a fine catch yesterday. Overall, everyone is doing really well."

Shamim mentioned that it will be all but a challenge for him to play against bigger teams in the World Cup but the youngster is definitely up for the challenge.