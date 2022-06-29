Players who made a career by only doing well against Bangladesh

There have been players who have done well, only against Bangladesh, and in many ways, made a career by doing well against Bangladesh.

It's not unusual to see opposition cricket teams doing well and winning against Bangladesh.

Although the Tigers have become a much better unit in ODI cricket and are second in the ODI Super League, in Tests and T20Is, they still have a long way to go.

And there have been players who have done well, only against Bangladesh, and in many ways, made a career by doing well against Bangladesh.

Here, we take a look at some of those players.

Kyle Mayers
This is a recent example but in Mayers' short Test career, he has become a thorn for Bangladesh's bowlers since his debut.

In his 13 Test career so far, he has scored 414 runs against Bangladesh out of 817 international runs - over half of his career runs.

In the last Test, he scored 146 runs and also was among the wickets to help West Indies win by 10 wickets and the series 2-0. 

But the career highlight for the man who was the player of the series in the Test against Bangladesh came in his debut match, where he scored 210 not out in the second innings to help his team chase down 395 runs and win by three wickets at Chattogram. 

Against other teams, he is yet to score big, and given how his career has gone so far, that might well remain the trend.

Stuart Binny 
Binny's six wickets while only conceding four runs remains a record for being the best figures by a bowler in ODIs to have taken six wickets and the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian. 

That was a low-scoring affair where another fast bowler, Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed made his debut and took a five-for. 

Batting first, India were dismissed for 105 runs only in the 2nd ODI at Mirpur in 2014, but in reply, Binny helped India win by 47 runs as Bangladesh were all out for 58 runs only.

That bowling figure aside, Binny never really did much else in his short international career of 6 Tests (bowling average of 86) and 14 ODIs (bowling economy of 5.37). 

Aizaz Cheema
No Bangladesh cricket fan will forget the final over of the Asia Cup in 2012, where Bangladesh needed seven runs to win in the final over but Cheema managed to defend them and conceded just four runs.

Pakistan went on to win the Asia Cup in Mirpur, even though Mahmudullah Riyad was not out at the other end on 17.

That was Cheema's career highlight as he played just 14 ODI matches and seven Tests.

The fast bowler had to wait till he was 31 years old to make his debut, and apart from that final over, his career wasn't a remarkable one. 

Charles Coventry
Many will remember this name for having equalled the world record for the highest ODI innings (194 not out, on par with Saeed Anwar) before Sachin Tendulkar eventually overtook it with the first double century in ODIs. 

Coventry's innings though wasn't enough to help Zimbabwe win that match, unlike the performances of the others on the list, but he's here because that was the only century in his international career.

He played two Tests (average of 22) and 39 ODIs (average of 24.44) and that remained the only innings of note in his career.

It's safe to say that, he made a name for himself with that one innings against Bangladesh.

Jason Gillespie
Now, Gillespie was a world-class bowler in a world-class Australian bowling unit but the reason he's on our list is because of his batting against Bangladesh. 

He came in as a nightwatchman in the second Test against Bangladesh in 2006 and scored 201 in Chattogram.

The score, easily his career-best, is the highest by a nightwatchman and could be a record that never gets broken again.

Gillespie ended his 71-match Test career with a batting average of 18.73 and only scored two fifties in his career to go along with his 201. 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Jason Gillespie / Kyle Mayers / Charles Coventry / Aizaz Cheema / Stuart Binny

