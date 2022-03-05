Players observe minute's silence in tribute for Warne, Marsh

Sports

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 03:45 pm

Ahead of the second T20I, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players along with team staff and match officials observed a minute's silence in memory of Warne and Marsh.

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh and Afghanistan players on Saturday paid tribute to Shane Warne and Rod Marsh after the Aussie greats passed away on Friday.

Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game, died from a suspected heart attack while on a holiday in Thailand. The cricket fraternity expressed its shock and grief following the passing away of the Aussie giant and paid its rich tribute to 'Warnie'.

Ahead of the second T20I, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players along with team staff and match officials observed a minute's silence in memory of Warne and Marsh.

Warne is widely known as was one of the most influential cricketers in history, having reinvented the art of leg-spin almost single-handedly when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s. By the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.

A central figure in Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1999 when he was player of the match in both the semi-final and the final, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack recognised Warne's achievements by naming him as one of its Five Cricketers of the Twentieth Century.

Warne finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). He also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once.

Rodney William Marsh MBE was an Australian professional cricketer who played as a wicketkeeper for the Australian national team. Marsh had a Test career spanning from 1970–71 to the 1983–84 Australian seasons.

In 96 Tests, he set a world record of 355 wicketkeeping dismissals, the same number his pace bowling Western Australian teammate Dennis Lillee achieved with the ball. The pair were known for their bowler–wicketkeeper partnership, which yielded 95 Test wickets, a record for any such combination. They made their Test debuts in the same series and retired from Test cricket in the same match.

In 2009, Marsh was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

