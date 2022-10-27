Rain interrupts play; Proteas flying after early loss

9:35 am

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are on a roll after the early loss of Bavuma. But the rain came in and interrupted the play in the sixth over.

They have already bagged an unbeaten 58-run partnership.

Taskin Ahmed's 21-run over initially helped them to break the loose before the duo struck a flurry of boundaries off the next few overs from Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Miraz.

South Africa are now 60/1 in 5.3 overs. Rossouw is batting on 35 off 17 deliveries while de Kock bagged 21 off 12.

9:09 am

Taskin Ahmed again gave Bangladesh a flying start, just like the first match.

He sent South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma back to the pavilion in the very first over for 2.

South Africa are 2/1 after the first over.

8:45 am

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Bangladesh to field first in the Super 12 clash in Sydney.

Both teams are playing with a change. Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Yasir Ali in the Tigers' playing XI while Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi in Proteas' XI.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said they would have opted to bat first had he won the toss as well. But he mentioned the team doesn't mind chasing as rain is supposed to play its part throughout the game.

"We would have batted first. We don't mind chasing because there is some forecast of rain, We have gone in with one more spinner as it will be different from Hobart," said Shakib at the toss.

"We can improve in all departments. It is all about expressing yourself today. We will have to play good cricket over a period of 40 overs to win against a quality side like SA," he added.

Bangladesh won their first Super 12 match by 9 runs against the Netherlands while South Africa's match was called off due to persistent rain.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi