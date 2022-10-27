Rain interrupts play; Proteas flying after early loss

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 09:36 am

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said they would have opted to bat first had he won the toss as well. But he mentioned the team doesn't mind chasing as rain is supposed to play its part throughout the game.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

9:35 am

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are on a roll after the early loss of Bavuma. But the rain came in and interrupted the play in the sixth over.

They have already bagged an unbeaten 58-run partnership.

Taskin Ahmed's 21-run over initially helped them to break the loose before the duo struck a flurry of boundaries off the next few overs from Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Miraz.

South Africa are now 60/1 in 5.3 overs. Rossouw is batting on 35 off 17 deliveries while de Kock bagged 21 off 12.

9:09 am

Taskin Ahmed again gave Bangladesh a flying start, just like the first match. 

He sent South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma back to the pavilion in the very first over for 2. 

South Africa are 2/1 after the first over.

8:45 am

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Bangladesh to field first in the Super 12 clash in Sydney.

Both teams are playing with a change. Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Yasir Ali in the Tigers' playing XI while Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi in Proteas' XI.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said they would have opted to bat first had he won the toss as well. But he mentioned the team doesn't mind chasing as rain is supposed to play its part throughout the game.

"We would have batted first. We don't mind chasing because there is some forecast of rain, We have gone in with one more spinner as it will be different from Hobart," said Shakib at the toss.

"We can improve in all departments. It is all about expressing yourself today. We will have to play good cricket over a period of 40 overs to win against a quality side like SA," he added.

Bangladesh won their first Super 12 match by 9 runs against the Netherlands while South Africa's match was called off due to persistent rain.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

22h | Panorama

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

11h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

11h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

11h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

13h | Videos

