Sports

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:59 pm

Plaantik releases book on Bangladesh football culture

Bangladesh-based football media platform Plaantik has published a first-of-its-kind book in the form of an anthology on Bangladesh's unique football culture.

Titled Plaantik: An Anthology of Bangladesh's Football Culture, the book boasts a star-studded list of authors including Bangladesh men's and women's national team captains Jamal Bhuyan and Sabina Khatun respectively, British Bangladeshi Hamza Choudhury who plays for English club Watford, on loan from Leicester City, alongside other prominent British Bangladeshis Anwar Uddin MBE and Reshmin Chowdhury, and many more.

Other authors include influential names sharing their football anecdotes, as well as stories from the perspective of general football fans across Bangladesh.

The nearly 300-page book is a collection of true football stories from the perspective of the authors providing a gateway to understand Bangladesh's football culture. 

"From the glory days of domestic football of the 1980s to the age-old Brazil-Argentina rivalry, from our distinctive way of celebrating World Cups to the fandom around club football, Bangladesh has formed its own unique football DNA that covers the streets of Dhaka to the rural parts of the country", said Abir Ahmed Chowdhury, co-founder of Plaantik, upon the launch of the book.

"We wanted to tell these stories through the book in such a way that a Bangladeshi football fan reading this would find it informative and nostalgic, while for others, it will be a portal to experience football in Bangladesh through a different lens", he continued.

Established in 2011, Plaantik has built a community of hundreds of thousands of followers online and produces original material and curates top football content for the world to consume.

From daily football updates to internet documentaries to in-person events, Plaantik aims to provide a 360-experience for the modern football fan. 

Tawsif Akkas, co-founder of Plaantik, believes the book to be an important milestone for Plaantik.

"Publishing a book to tell football stories is a substantial landmark for Plaantik, because over the decade we have primarily been creating original content for the internet. This not only helps us diversify our audience and build credibility, but we believe the book will also allow us to build a bridge between Bangladesh football and the rest of the world. It's an incredible achievement for Plaantik to be able to facilitate this", said Tawsif.

The book will be officially launched on November 24 with pre-orders available now. 

You can pre-order your copy of Plaantik: An Anthology of Bangladesh's Football Culture by visiting plaantik.com/book

 

Football

Comments

Features

Where do truck drivers eat?

9h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

10h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

12h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of 'education without character'

1d | Thoughts

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

3h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

5h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

10h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

11h | Videos

Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'