Plaantik drops limited edition streetwear to celebrate its 10-year anniversary

Plaantik has launched its exclusive limited-edition streetwear in collaboration with Gorur Ghash to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the football media company. The unique all-black T-shirt embodies the football fandom of Bangladesh and Plaantik's journey over the decade.

The streetwear is a personification of the undying passion for football in Bangladesh, as Plaantik elaborates. Football fanatics all over the country stay up late glued to their screens to support their favorite teams, to feel at one with their favorite clubs. The black-out concept of the t-shirt resonates with the idea that football fandom starts for the country when the lights go out. Throughout the last decade, Plaantik aimed to provide the passionate football fanbase with the latest news and live updates, occasionally through entire nights; so, they only found it fitting to release an all-black streetwear to commemorate ten years of their relationship with the fans.

Expounding the idea behind the limited-edition merchandise, Tawsif Akkas, the Co-Founder of Plaantik fondly remarked, "A decade of anything is incredible - let alone a media company in this age of pump and dump news on social media. To mark Plaantik's 10th anniversary, we knew we had to do something special that not only captured the unique essence of football fandom locally in Bangladesh but that also can stand up to global football. Recently, the fashion trends in football saw an increase of 'black-out jerseys' too, so this approach just felt right."

Like Plaantik, clothing brand Gorur Ghash has been a prominent name among the youth; so, the fusion between the two brands has been seamless in coming up with the concept. The t-shirt features the well-known emblems of Plaantik and Gorur Ghash sewn in solid black on the front. The stylized and recognizable typeface for "Plaantik" is embossed in black across the chest and features a Roman "X" on the back of the shirt to mimic a football jersey.

"Plaantik has been the go-to place to get all things football for us. To work with Plaantik for such a commemorative project for them and their audience of 10 years was special for us too. Plaantik had a vision and we helped bring it to life and that was the most exciting part. I'm sure both Plaantik fans and Gorur Ghash faithfuls would love this unique streetwear", stated Nahiyan Naser, Co-founder of Gorur Ghash.

To complement the launch, Plaantik also released a 1-minute short to capture the essence of the football fandom culture which can be viewed on all of Plaantik's YouTube and other social media channels. The streetwear will only be available for purchase during a 3-day window on Gorur Ghash's website starting November 4th, 2021.