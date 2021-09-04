Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision

Sports

Reuters
04 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:05 pm

The ECB said that any pitch invasion was "completely unacceptable" in a statement to British media.

Photo: Reuters.
A man who invaded the pitch in the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Friday has run into trouble with the authorities after he was arrested on suspicion of assault for colliding with batsman Jonny Bairstow.

The man, identified as YouTuber Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis by British media, ran in to bowl at England's Ollie Pope when he crashed into non-striker Bairstow before being led away by security staff.

He had also broken through security barriers and run on to the pitch during the previous two tests and the latest breach prompted India skipper Virat Kohli to have a serious chat with on-field umpires.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to British media.

In the second test at Lord's the man invaded the pitch dressed in an India kit while in the third match at Leeds, he came out all padded up.

Several people on social media, including former India batsman Wasim Jaffer and commentator Harsha Bhogle, were left unimpressed by the prankster's antics and the security arrangements at the venues.

"A few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot," Bhogle tweeted.

The ECB said that any pitch invasion was "completely unacceptable" in a statement to British media.

"The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff," the cricket body added.

"The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation."

