Piash's brace sinks defending champions as Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship

Sports

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:55 pm

Related News

Piash's brace sinks defending champions as Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship

The visitors tormented India with swift breaks and their crosses from the wide areas.

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Piash&#039;s brace sinks defending champions as Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship

Piash Ahmed bagged a brace to guide Bangladesh to a 2-1 win over the hosts and the defending champions India in the SAFF U-20 Championship in Bhubaneswar, India on Wednesday. 

India started the game really well, producing some highly entertaining football and looking sharp. However, Bangladesh soon identified their defensive weaknesses and troubled them with counter-attacks as well as pinpoint crosses into the box. The visitors tormented India with swift breaks and their crosses from the wide areas.

They were gifted the first goal because of some miscommunication within the Indian backline, helping Md Piash Nova score into an empty net in the 29th minute.

India equalized soon after through a smart header from Gurkirat Singh, but the visitors reclaimed the lead just before half-time thanks to a penalty from Piash after sloppy defending.

The hosts struggled to play with the same energy and vigour in the second half, failing to trouble the visitors or claw any points.

Bangladesh's Akkas Ali had to be stretched out after suffering a knock in the 79th minute.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start as they beat Sri Lanka by a 1–0 goal in their opening match. They will play their next match against Nepal on Friday.

A total of five countries of the South Asian sub-continent including Bangladesh are taking part in this competition. The prestigious tournament is scheduled to conclude on 5th August 2022.

Football

SAFF U-20 Championship / U-20 SAFF Championship / Bangladesh U-20 Football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

23m | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

28m | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

1h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work