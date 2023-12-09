Phillips, Santner help New Zealand pip Bangladesh in thrilling second Test

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner guided New Zealand home in a low-scoring thriller after a wobbling start to the chase against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The Black Caps made a superb comeback after being limited to 69-6 thanks to a 70-run stand between Phillips and Santner. The partnership for the seventh wicket powered New Zealand's four-wicket victory.

Phillips, who top-scored for New Zealand with a counterattacking 87 in the first innings, was unbeaten on 40. Santner accompanied him well with 35*.

Shoriful Islam bowled a brilliant opening spell where he got rid of Devon Conway early in the innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto soon turned to spin and Taijul Islam got the better of Kane Williamson for the fourth time in this format.

It was only the second time Williamson got out stumped in Tests.

Henry Nicholls' poor run of form continued as he was trapped in front by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and New Zealand were in deep trouble at 33-3.

Miraz got his second of the innings when Tom Latham edged one to Shanto at slip. Taijul knocked over Tom Blundell soon to reduce the tourists to 51-5.

Onus was then on Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to guide New Zealand home but the latter edged the ball while going for a reverse-sweep. He was initially given not out but Bangladesh took a a successful review to send him back. New Zealand were 69-6 then.

Phillips then combined with Mitchell Santner to take New Zealand to 90-6 before tea was taken.

Earlier, Ajaz Patel ran through Bangladesh's batting order as the hosts folded for 144 which meant they had a lead of 136.

Patel broke the 33-run stand between Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque to get the first scalp of the day. Mominul, who scored 10, was trapped leg-before and the southpaw did not review.

Mominul's dismissal marked a spectacular collapse triggered by the left-arm duo of Santner and Patel. Santner picked up the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain in successive overs to reduce the Tigers to 88-5.

Bangladesh could never recover from there and could only add 56 for the last five wickets.

Zakir Hasan's 59 off 86 was the only saving grace for Bangladesh before Patel sent him back as the ninth batter.