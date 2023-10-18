Phillips, Latham take New Zealand to 288-6 after mini-collapse against Afghanistan

Fifties from Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham and Will Young steered New Zealand to 288-3 after 50 against Afghanistan in their fourth match in the ongoing World Cup.

Afghanistan, who stunned favourites England just days ago, were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as five catches, and could not assist the bowlers enough who put on yet another good show.

New Zealand's top three batters - Will Young, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra - got starts but only the former could go past the fifty-run mark.

Afghanistan pushed New Zealand to the back foot when Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai combined to pick up three quick wickets and reduce New Zealand to 110 for four.

New Zealand were under so much pressure that they could only score 29 runs between the 21st and 30th over.

But Latham and Phillips survived the tough period and upped the ante when the innings came towards the close. They added 144 off 153 balls to help New Zealand post a substantial total.

Phillips scored 71 off 80 while Latham amassed 68 off 74 deliveries.

Mark Chapman (25* off 12) hit some lusty blows towards the end to provide impetus to New Zealand's innings.