Philander to leave Pakistan camp tomorrow due to the spread of Covid-19 in SA

Pakistan bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the squad tomorrow due to the spread of Covid-19 and shutdown of flight operations for SA.

He will fly back to South Africa in the wee hours on 30 November.

Initially, Philander was planned to leave the squad after first Test.

Earlier, South Africa's ODI series against Netherlands got postponed due to the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Not only that but it has led to considerable concerns about India's tour of the Rainbow Nation next month and there could be changes in the quarantine rules for players in the coming days.

The cases are on the rise in the northern part of the country - Johannesburg and Pretoria (near Centurion) -- could become vulnerable to the spread of the new variant.

Moreover, the International Cricket Council also announced that the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare to get it called off due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe.