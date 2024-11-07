Peru footballer killed after lightning strikes pitch during match, five others injured in tragic incident

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:04 pm

Related News

Peru footballer killed after lightning strikes pitch during match, five others injured in tragic incident

Video of the event shows the Coto Coto stadium in Chilca being struck by lightning, with eight players hitting the floor.

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:04 pm
Peru footballer killed after lightning strikes pitch during match, five others injured in tragic incident

Tragedy struck in Peru, as a match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca turned fatal after lightning hit and took the life of 34-year-old defender Hugo de la Cruz, authorities confirmed.

The match was being played in the city of Chilca in the Huancayo province, which is in high altitudes in the Peruvian Andes and lies roughly 70-km south-east of capital city Lima. While lightning strikes and storms are common occurrences in the South American mountains, the casualty during a football match presents a massive tragedy.

Video of the event shows the Coto Coto stadium in Chilca being struck by lightning, with eight players hitting the floor. Play had been called off after initial strikes, with the players walking off the field, but a repeated lightning strike caused the unfortunate incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Along with Chocca defender de la Cruz, four other players were injured, with de la Cruz reportedly succumbing to his injuries and passing away enroute to the hospital. A rough estimate of 90% of humans struck by lightning survive the encounter, as per studies by the American Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

'I felt a flash of light…'

Authorities in Huancayo released a statement regarding the matter, unfortunately confirming that de la Cruz had left his life after the harrowing incident. "We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately lost his life while being taken to the hospital," read a statement.

"We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident," it continued. Local news agency Andina confirmed that two of the four players were later discharged from the hospital, but two remain under care, including goalkeeper Juan Chocca who was said to be in critical condition but thankfully showed signs of recovery.

"I was just walking out with Hugo hugging each other. I took three steps after letting go of him, and the lightning struck us," Chocca told local news La Republica after the incident. "I felt a flash of light; I felt it reach my head, and my mind went white."

Top News

peru / Lightning strike / Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

17h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

25m | Videos
What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

2h | Videos
IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

14h | Videos