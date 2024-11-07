Peru footballer killed after lightning strikes pitch during match, five others injured in tragic incident

Tragedy struck in Peru, as a match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca turned fatal after lightning hit and took the life of 34-year-old defender Hugo de la Cruz, authorities confirmed.

The match was being played in the city of Chilca in the Huancayo province, which is in high altitudes in the Peruvian Andes and lies roughly 70-km south-east of capital city Lima. While lightning strikes and storms are common occurrences in the South American mountains, the casualty during a football match presents a massive tragedy.

Video of the event shows the Coto Coto stadium in Chilca being struck by lightning, with eight players hitting the floor. Play had been called off after initial strikes, with the players walking off the field, but a repeated lightning strike caused the unfortunate incident.

Along with Chocca defender de la Cruz, four other players were injured, with de la Cruz reportedly succumbing to his injuries and passing away enroute to the hospital. A rough estimate of 90% of humans struck by lightning survive the encounter, as per studies by the American Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

'I felt a flash of light…'

Authorities in Huancayo released a statement regarding the matter, unfortunately confirming that de la Cruz had left his life after the harrowing incident. "We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately lost his life while being taken to the hospital," read a statement.

"We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident," it continued. Local news agency Andina confirmed that two of the four players were later discharged from the hospital, but two remain under care, including goalkeeper Juan Chocca who was said to be in critical condition but thankfully showed signs of recovery.

"I was just walking out with Hugo hugging each other. I took three steps after letting go of him, and the lightning struck us," Chocca told local news La Republica after the incident. "I felt a flash of light; I felt it reach my head, and my mind went white."