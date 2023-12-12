Perth curator predicts ‘fast, bouncy’ wicket for Australia-Pakistan Test

The pitch for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth will favour the fast bowlers big time, confirmed curator Isaac McDonald.

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez was not happy with the slowness of the pitch in Canberra where Pakistan played a warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister's XI and the news of the Perth pitch being "fast and bouncy" might worry them a touch given their poor record in Australia.

There was pressure on the Western Australia Cricket Association after the pitch for last year's Test here between Australia and the West Indies provided little assistance to the bowlers. Two Australia batters - Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne - hit double centuries and Labuschagne went on to get another hundred in the second innings.

"The conditions are really favourable for making a really nice, fast, hard and bouncy wicket," McDonald told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm really happy with the presentation and how it's going."

"At the moment I'm at 10mm [of grass] and that's where I started last year's game. But there's still a day of prep. It's hard to give a number, but I can't see it staying at 10. Definitely not having as much grass on top is what I'm aiming for."

Smith, who starred in that sedate Test match against the West Indies said the condition here wuld ease off with time.

"I think there's a little bit of grass on it, I can see from afar, so maybe a bit of seam movement early on and probably get a bit flatter as the game goes on," said Australia's vice-captain. "I assume it'll have some decent pace and bounce, which is what it normally does here, but we'll wait and see and play it by ear each day."