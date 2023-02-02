This is a perfect time to introduce Hridoy into international cricket, reckons Sylhet coach Saleh

The scars of the last season of the BPL have healed and Towhid Hridoy has flourished in a new batting role for Sylhet Strikers in the ongoing season. The 22-year-old batter has lit up the stage with some breathtaking knocks and has been key to Sylhet's brilliant run at the BPL.

Rajin Saleh, the team's coach and former Bangladesh international, reckons that Hridoy deserves a national team call-up after such heroics with the bat recently.

Hridoy missed two matches owing to a finger injury but got back the rhythm after his return with a sensational half-century in the last match. The right-handed batter has so far amassed 288 runs in seven innings at 41.14 and at a strike-rate of just under 150.

Saleh believes it's the right time to introduce Hridoy to international cricket. "Hridoy has obviously played very well. He is in great form, having scored four fifties. Since he is in good touch, [the selectors] should consider him as an option. I am highly confident that he will do very well for Bangladesh in international cricket."

Four of his 2020 Under-19 World Cup teammates - Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Parvez Hossain Emon - have already made debuts for Bangladesh. It won't be surprising if Hridoy is included in the T20I squad for the England series.