People should talk about Palestine as they do Ukraine: Egyptian squash star Ali Farag

Sports

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

People should talk about Palestine as they do Ukraine: Egyptian squash star Ali Farag

Speaking after the game, Ali didn’t shy away from addressing the media bias as he was allowed to talk politics but only to speak about the Russia-Ukraine war situation.

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 01:35 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Squash player Ali Farag made sure to address media bias in sports as he was asked to give a speech about the Ukraine situation despite previously being told to keep politics out of sports.

Farag has recently won the Optasia championship by beating world rank six Diego Elias to the title.

Despite losing the first set 11-4, the current world number two came out on top in the three following sets 11-8, 11-8, and 13-11.

This was Ali's third final in the Optasia championship, and after two losses, he finally got out on top to claim his first title on British soil.

Speaking after the game, Ali didn't shy away from addressing the media bias as he was allowed to talk politics but only to speak about the Russia-Ukraine war situation.

"One more thing that I know is going to get me in trouble, but you know we've all seen what's going on in the world at the moment with Ukraine and nobody is happy about what's happening," Ali said.

"Nobody should ever accept any killings in the world, any oppression. But we've never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it's allowed. So, that we're allowed, I hope that people also look at the oppression everywhere in the world.

"I mean, the Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years and, well, I guess because it doesn't fit the narrative of the media of the west, we couldn't talk about it. But now that we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestinians. So please keep that in mind."

It's worth noting that Ali's speech was not included in the official highlights video on the PSA YouTube channel and it was also excluded from the PSA article covering the Optasia championship final.

Others

Ali Farag / squash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

46m | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: GrameenPhone Chairman

3h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

4h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

17h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

18h | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

18h | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion