People should talk about Palestine as they do Ukraine: Egyptian squash star Ali Farag

Squash player Ali Farag made sure to address media bias in sports as he was asked to give a speech about the Ukraine situation despite previously being told to keep politics out of sports.

Farag has recently won the Optasia championship by beating world rank six Diego Elias to the title.

Despite losing the first set 11-4, the current world number two came out on top in the three following sets 11-8, 11-8, and 13-11.

This was Ali's third final in the Optasia championship, and after two losses, he finally got out on top to claim his first title on British soil.

Speaking after the game, Ali didn't shy away from addressing the media bias as he was allowed to talk politics but only to speak about the Russia-Ukraine war situation.

"One more thing that I know is going to get me in trouble, but you know we've all seen what's going on in the world at the moment with Ukraine and nobody is happy about what's happening," Ali said.

"Nobody should ever accept any killings in the world, any oppression. But we've never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it's allowed. So, that we're allowed, I hope that people also look at the oppression everywhere in the world.

"I mean, the Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years and, well, I guess because it doesn't fit the narrative of the media of the west, we couldn't talk about it. But now that we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestinians. So please keep that in mind."

It's worth noting that Ali's speech was not included in the official highlights video on the PSA YouTube channel and it was also excluded from the PSA article covering the Optasia championship final.