People question my age and don't spend money on me, says veteran spinner Tahir

Tahir had last played in September last year for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, and as he took the field for the Emirates team, the spinner talked about not being a part of too many leagues across the world.

South Africa's legendary former spinner Imran Tahir is currently taking part in the International League T20 (ILT20), where he is representing the MI Emirates side. The inaugural edition of the ILT20, taking place in the United Arab Emirates, has six teams participating in it. 

Tahir had last played in September last year for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, and as he took the field for the Emirates team, the spinner talked about not being a part of too many leagues across the world.

Tahir had last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020, but has since remained unsold in the auction.

When asked about his participation in the leagues, Tahir said that most franchises don't invest in him because of his growing age. The South Africa great is 43.

"I've a platform before. People always question about my age. they don't spend money on me. Everytime I go into the ground, I need to show them my worth. It's not the money I'm playing for, I'm playing for my self respect. I've never been on a big contract. I haven't played for big contract throughout my T20I career," Tahir said in a press conference.

Earlier, Riding on Muhammad Waseem's spectacular knock of 71, Mumbai Indians Emirates started their campaign with a massive 49-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the international league T20 tournament here.

Invited to bat, MI Emirates posted 204 for five in 20 overs and then returned to restrict the Warriors to 155 for 9 on Saturday night.

Waseem was well supported by the West Indies trio of Nicholas Pooran (49), Kieron Pollard (22) and Dwayne Bravo (20).

Opening the innings, UAE's Waseem hit five fours and as many sixes in a 39-ball innings.

For the Sharjah team, Chris Woakes and Junaid Siddiqui took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nabi took one but gave away 50 runs.

