Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - Luton star’s fairytale journey from non-league to Premier League

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has seen it all since he joined Luton Town from West Ham United back in 2014. When he decided to leave the Premier League, he was taking a huge leap of faith. The Hatters were a National League club back then.

Mpanzu trained on a dog's field when he first arrived before the money came in through promotions and new facilities were built. As Luton progressed up the football pyramid, Mpanzu has been with them every step of the way, representing them in every tier of the EFL - right up to the Championship.

While Luton became the first-ever club to go from non-league to the Premier League, the 29-year-old has become the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with one club - a remarkable feat that's a testament to his loyalty and talent - making 367 appearances for the club.

What a journey Luton and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu have been on!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Luk93UTZXQ— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 25, 2023

Players and managers have come and gone, but one constant has been Mpanzu's presence at the heart of Luton's midfield.

It's been quite the ride, as the man himself put it.

"It's been crazy," he said, reflecting on his journey.

"It's been a journey, through the highs and lows but you've got to believe in yourself. Here I am, a Premier League player."

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with the same club. What an incredible story. 🟠✨ #LutonTown



Luton Town from The National League to The Premier League in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/Quj1h8laDI— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

"I've completed football, I'll retire this summer," he rightly joked after securing promotion to the top-tier football.

'Iconic figure'

Mpanzu's importance to Luton cannot be overstated. A boyhood Arsenal fan, he has been central to Luton's extraordinary rise and is the life and soul of the club.

Following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-finals, the club sent many congratulatory tweets, one of which said, "One more 90 minutes until this man makes history."

Mick Harford, a former Hatters player and manager, told after the match "Pelly is an iconic figure at this football club."

"He's pivotal to our success, the way he is, the way he interacts with everyone."

The players who join Luton invariably ask Mpanzu about those days in non-league.

"They ask me: 'What was it like back then?' I was like: 'This place was bonkers, it was mad,'" Mpanzu said

"But everything has gone up a level. I think I'm still the same. Still smiling, still bubbly, still joyful."

Many players are moved on when a club wins promotion, as they look to freshen up the squad, but no matter who has been brought to Kenilworth Road, Mpanzu has met the challenge of a higher league and been a reassuring, positive presence in the home dressing room. Mpanzu was determined to relish the opportunity to play at the national stadium and it is his sense of enjoyment that has helped establish him as a "massive cog".

Luton Town will now face Premier League giants such as Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road next season, before the club's planned transfer to Power Court in 2024-25.

Before turning his attention to the likes of Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, and Bruno Fernandes, Mpanzu will take time to enjoy the incredible feat that has capped what he described as a "crazy journey."