Pellegrini rips into La Liga for having the 'most dives' and being the slowest league in Europe

The Betis boss says coaches, players and referees must make an effort to restore the Spanish top flight's reputation.

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Manuel Pellegrini has labeled La Liga a "disgrace" for being too slow and says they must do more to cut out the time-wasting and diving.

The Chilean coach saw his Real Betis team held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz in their league clash on Friday.

Pellegrini was disappointed his side could not find the winner against such defensive opponents and feels the Spanish top flight is being held back by teams that disrupt the flow of matches.

What has been said?

Pellegrini launched into a tirade in his post-match press conference, telling reporters: "We have to make an effort between referees, coaches and players so that La Liga is not this shame because in the referees' meeting they told us that it is the slowest league in Europe. 

"People want to watch a show, and we're not giving it to them. The most time-wasting, the most dives, it's a disgrace.

"There is a show that we have to take care of. People pay a ticket for something."

What next for Betis?

Pellegrini's team have two points from as many matches so far in La Liga.

But a huge test awaits his side next week as they host Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Verdiblancos have a respectable record against the capital club, though, having won two and drawn one of their last six meetings.

Source: Goal.com

