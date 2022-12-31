Pele's 100-year-old mother 'unaware' of her son's death

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:30 pm

Related News

Pele's 100-year-old mother 'unaware' of her son's death

The only surviving sibling of Pele and their mother, Celeste, is taken care of by Maria Lucia do Nascimento. "We talk, but she is unaware of the circumstances. She's absorbed in her own universe."

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Pele&#039;s 100-year-old mother &#039;unaware&#039; of her son&#039;s death

According to a Saturday article in the Mirror, Pele's mother remains uninformed of the legend's demise. Pele lost her fight with cancer on Thursday. He was 82.

The only surviving sibling of Pele and their mother, Celeste, is taken care of by Maria Lucia do Nascimento. "We talk, but she is unaware of the circumstances. She's absorbed in her own universe."

"She opens her eyes when I mention his name and say, 'We're going to pray for him' but she's not really conscious of what I'm saying," she added.

Last month, Celeste celebrated her 100th birthday, and her son captured the scene on Instagram.

"Today we celebrate 100 years of Celeste's life. From a young age she taught me the value of love and peace. I have well over a hundred reasons to be thankful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with great emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for every day by your side mum," he wrote.

 

Football

Pele / Football legend Pele

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations