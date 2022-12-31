Pele's 100-year-old mother 'unaware' of her son's death

According to a Saturday article in the Mirror, Pele's mother remains uninformed of the legend's demise. Pele lost her fight with cancer on Thursday. He was 82.

The only surviving sibling of Pele and their mother, Celeste, is taken care of by Maria Lucia do Nascimento. "We talk, but she is unaware of the circumstances. She's absorbed in her own universe."

"She opens her eyes when I mention his name and say, 'We're going to pray for him' but she's not really conscious of what I'm saying," she added.

Last month, Celeste celebrated her 100th birthday, and her son captured the scene on Instagram.

"Today we celebrate 100 years of Celeste's life. From a young age she taught me the value of love and peace. I have well over a hundred reasons to be thankful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with great emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for every day by your side mum," he wrote.