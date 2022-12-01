Pele in stable condition after admission to Brazilian hospital: Statement

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 06:40 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:44 am

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff were concerned that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazilian football legend Pele is in a stable condition after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit," the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento had said on Instagram that there was "no surprise or emergency" regarding Pele's condition.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

Nascimento's remarks on Instagram followed an ESPN Brasil report that Pele had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff were concerned that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele's manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

