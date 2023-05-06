Peerless Pathirana stars in Chennai's emphatic win over Mumbai

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

Peerless Pathirana stars in Chennai's emphatic win over Mumbai

Matheesha Pathirana was in hot form for CSK's bowling department, taking three wickets. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each.

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 08:34 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets, in Match 49 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Chasing a target of 140 runs, CSK reached to 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with Devon Conway smacking 44 off 42 balls. 

Meanwhile, Conway's opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad registered 30 runs off 16 deliveries and Shivam Dube played an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 18 balls. For MI's bowling department, Piyush Chawla took two wickets. 

Initially, Nehal Wadhera's knock of 64 off 51 balls took MI to 139/8 in 20 overs. 

Matheesha Pathirana was in hot form for CSK's bowling department, taking three wickets. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each.

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings / Mumbai Indians / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

11h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

1h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

3h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

5h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work