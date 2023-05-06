Peerless Pathirana stars in Chennai's emphatic win over Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets, in Match 49 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Chasing a target of 140 runs, CSK reached to 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with Devon Conway smacking 44 off 42 balls.

Meanwhile, Conway's opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad registered 30 runs off 16 deliveries and Shivam Dube played an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 18 balls. For MI's bowling department, Piyush Chawla took two wickets.

Initially, Nehal Wadhera's knock of 64 off 51 balls took MI to 139/8 in 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana was in hot form for CSK's bowling department, taking three wickets. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each.