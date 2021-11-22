Pedri wins Golden Boy Award 2021

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has been awarded the Golden Boy Award 2021, given to the best emerging European talent every year.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport hand out the prestigious prize to the best player aged 21 or under from Europe's top-tier leagues every year, with Pedri picking up the mantle from 2020 winner Erling Haaland.

He finished 199 points ahead of second-placed English Midfielder Jude Bellingham, which was the largest margin of victory in the award's history.

Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt, Joao Felix and Erling Haaland were the previous winners of the award.

Pedri, who turns 19 this week, told Tuttosport in a video message: "I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me.

"Of course, many thanks to Barca, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy."

The midfielder has played more games than anyone else in the 2020/22 season, with 73 appearances, after which he was allowed a break by the Catalan Club.

The 18-year-old recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona, assuring his stay until 2026 with a release clause of one billion euros.