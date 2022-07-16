PCB wants Sri Lanka to retain Asia Cup hosting rights despite civil unrest

The Pakistan Cricket Board will support Sri Lanka in its bid to host the Asia Cup from August 27 despite civil and political unrest in the island nation.

Sri Lanka have managed to successfully host Australian cricket team without any security breach despite civil unrest after former president Gotabaya Rajapakse fled the country in the midst of acute financial crisis.

A PCB source said that chairman Ramiz Raja had spoken to top SLC officials and assured them that Pakistan will push for the Asia Cup to remain in Sri Lanka as scheduled from August 27 to September 11.

"The PCB chairman has assured his counterpart that Pakistan wants Sri Lanka to host the regional event as it would mean revenue earnings for the host country and will also boost their tourism," the source said.

The source also said that the PCB had also assured the Sri Lankan cricket authorities that the Pakistan team will play its Test matches in Galle and Colombo despite the ongoing unrest in the country.

He informed that although no official Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting is scheduled in in the coming days, all the members being present during upcoming ICC Board meeting in Birmingham from August 22, will give them a chance to discuss a range of issues including hosting rights for the next Asia Cup in Pakistan.

"Since all the ACC members will be present, there will be discussions on the sidelines and Pakistan is clear that Sri Lanka must host the Asia Cup unless their board decides otherwise," the source added

"Pakistan's point of view is clear that it has a long standing relationship with Sri Lankan cricket and both have always supported each other in times of need."