PCB chairman assures quick visa policy for Indian fans for ICC Champions Trophy

Sports

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 01:11 pm

Related News

PCB chairman assures quick visa policy for Indian fans for ICC Champions Trophy

Scheduled for February to March 2025, the ICC Champions Trophy will mark Pakistan’s hosting of a major ICC event.

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 01:11 pm
PCB chairman assures quick visa policy for Indian fans for ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Interior Minister, has pledged an expedited visa policy for Indian fans wishing to attend the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year.

His assurance came during a meeting on 1 November with a group of Sikh pilgrims from the United States.

Naqvi expressed optimism about a positive response from Indian fans, underscoring the PCB's enthusiasm for welcoming them. "We will reserve a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and will strive to make the visa process swift," Naqvi was quoted as saying by a national newspaper. He added that the PCB is particularly hopeful Indian fans will travel to Pakistan to witness the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Lahore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Scheduled for February to March 2025, the ICC Champions Trophy will mark Pakistan's hosting of a major ICC event, yet the official tournament schedule remains pending as the ICC awaits confirmation on whether the Indian government will permit the Indian team to participate in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated it must adhere to government policy when it comes to any potential tour of Pakistan.

An Indian team has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and there has been no Test series between the two countries since 2007, a longstanding hiatus that has added tension to the rivalry.

Cricket

champions trophy / PCB / India VS Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

15h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

19h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

20h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

Now | Videos
The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

16m | Videos
Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

22h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

16h | Videos