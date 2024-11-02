PCB chairman assures quick visa policy for Indian fans for ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Interior Minister, has pledged an expedited visa policy for Indian fans wishing to attend the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year.

His assurance came during a meeting on 1 November with a group of Sikh pilgrims from the United States.

Naqvi expressed optimism about a positive response from Indian fans, underscoring the PCB's enthusiasm for welcoming them. "We will reserve a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and will strive to make the visa process swift," Naqvi was quoted as saying by a national newspaper. He added that the PCB is particularly hopeful Indian fans will travel to Pakistan to witness the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Lahore.

Scheduled for February to March 2025, the ICC Champions Trophy will mark Pakistan's hosting of a major ICC event, yet the official tournament schedule remains pending as the ICC awaits confirmation on whether the Indian government will permit the Indian team to participate in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated it must adhere to government policy when it comes to any potential tour of Pakistan.

An Indian team has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and there has been no Test series between the two countries since 2007, a longstanding hiatus that has added tension to the rivalry.