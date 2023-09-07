PCB asks compensation from Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling

Sports

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:59 am

Related News

PCB asks compensation from Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling

It has been reported by several media outlets that the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf addressed a formal letter to ACC president Jay Shah stating the demand for compensation.

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:59 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for compensation due to the loss of gate receipts resulting from Asia Cup matches being held in Sri Lanka.

It has been reported by several media outlets that the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf addressed a formal letter to ACC president Jay Shah stating the demand for compensation.

Ashraf has voiced his dissatisfaction with the way the ACC handled the scheduling of the games in Sri Lanka. He has questioned in his letter who was in charge of making last-minute venue changes without notifying the other ACC board members.

"In the meeting it was agreed that since the forecast is that Hambantota would remain dry the matches in Colombo should be moved there," Ashraf has written.

According to the letter, the decision to shift the matches to Hambantota was made on 5 September by the ACC and the host nations. The head curator of Sri Lanka was then sent to prepare the pitches.
The letter also states that preparations for the broadcast team's relocation to Hambantota had begun.

According to the letter, the ACC sent an email to the PCB to confirm it, which would have meant distributing a press release to announce the change in location.

Ashraf was surprised to learn that the matches will take place in Kandy and Colombo in accordance with the original timetable after the PCB was initially instructed to disregard the communication.

He also complained about how Pakistan, the hosts, was disregarded while important choices about the competition and its locations were being made.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board / bcci / Jay Shah / Zaka Ashraf / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS