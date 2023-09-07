PCB asks compensation from Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for compensation due to the loss of gate receipts resulting from Asia Cup matches being held in Sri Lanka.

It has been reported by several media outlets that the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf addressed a formal letter to ACC president Jay Shah stating the demand for compensation.

Ashraf has voiced his dissatisfaction with the way the ACC handled the scheduling of the games in Sri Lanka. He has questioned in his letter who was in charge of making last-minute venue changes without notifying the other ACC board members.

"In the meeting it was agreed that since the forecast is that Hambantota would remain dry the matches in Colombo should be moved there," Ashraf has written.

According to the letter, the decision to shift the matches to Hambantota was made on 5 September by the ACC and the host nations. The head curator of Sri Lanka was then sent to prepare the pitches.

The letter also states that preparations for the broadcast team's relocation to Hambantota had begun.

According to the letter, the ACC sent an email to the PCB to confirm it, which would have meant distributing a press release to announce the change in location.

Ashraf was surprised to learn that the matches will take place in Kandy and Colombo in accordance with the original timetable after the PCB was initially instructed to disregard the communication.

He also complained about how Pakistan, the hosts, was disregarded while important choices about the competition and its locations were being made.