Paulo Bento resigns as South Korea boss following Brazil loss

Bento has now revealed that his decision to leave after this winter's tournament was one made a while ago and he will remain true to his word.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paulo Bento has confirmed that he will leave his post as South Korea manager after losing 4-1 to Brazil in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

The Selecao raced into a four-goal lead against an overawed South Korea side, who had fought so brilliantly to book their place in the knockout stages last week after beating Portugal in stoppage time.

But Bento has now revealed that his decision to leave after this winter's tournament was one made a while ago and he will remain true to his word.

"I have just announced to the players and the president of the federation that this is a decision I took in September," he said post-match.

"It is set in stone and I have confirmed it. I have to thank everyone for everything they have done.

"From now onwards we have to think about the future. I'm going to rest and we have to see what will happen after I rest."

Bento leaves after four years in charge of the Taegeuk Warriors, and while he has overseen some progress, the South Korean public still see the team's 2019 Asian Cup quarter-final loss to Qatar as a disappointing failure.

South Korea began this World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and an entertaining 3-2 loss to Ghana, with Bento being sent off after the final whistle of the latter.

He was forced to watch from the stands as his side beat his countrymen Portugal 2-1, before returning to the touchline for Monday's demolition at the hands of Brazil.

