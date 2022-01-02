'Patience was the key in our bowling': Miraz

Spinners took the bulk of New Zealand's remaining five wickets on day two of the Mount Maunganui Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Apart from the Rachin Ravindra dismissal, all the wickets were taken by the spinners - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mominul Haque. Miraz took three wickets and at one stage was on a hattrick.

Miraz stated that patience was the key to his and Bangladesh's success with the ball. Miraz bowled 27 overs on day one and another five on day two - quite a lot for a finger spinner in these conditions. But he kept things tight and got the rewards on day two as the lower order batters tried to take him on.

"I tried to be patient the whole time," said Miraz. "It's tough if you are a spinner in these conditions. I tried to put the ball in the right areas and keep the economy rate under three-an-over."

Miraz credited Shoriful Islam for those important wickets and also lauded the second wicket partnership between Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"Our bowlers did a fantastic job today and yesterday. Batters did well as well. Shoriful set the tone with those three wickets. The partnership between Joy and Shanto was crucial," Miraz mentioned.

"The partnership was a much-needed one for our team. We did not see big partnerships at the top of the order in the recent past. So this partnership will give us a lot of confidence. There is plenty of action left in this match and we have to follow the process," he added.