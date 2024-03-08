Pathirana ruled out of 3rd T20I against Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 10:47 pm

Pathirana suffered the injury during the second T20I on Wednesday. He picked up two wickets in the game but couldn’t finish his quota of four overs.

Photo: SLC
Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the third T20I against Bangladesh after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg.

Pathirana suffered the injury during the second T20I on Wednesday. He picked up two wickets in the game but couldn't finish his quota of four overs. 

Sri Lanka's fastest bowler, Pathirana suffered cramps in the first T20I and leaked 56 runs in four overs.

Sri Lanka have not yet named a replacement. 

