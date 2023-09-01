Pathirana hailed as team's 'X-factor' by SL coach Silverwood

Sports

AFP
01 September, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:31 am

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was hailed as his team's 'X-factor' after returning impressive figures of 4-32 to help Sri Lanka to a comprehensive five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup on Thursday.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck early before Pathirana joined forces to dismiss Bangladesh for 164 in the opener of the Sri Lanka leg of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to October's ODI World Cup in India.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54, and Charith Asalanka, unbeaten on 62, guided the chase in their key stand of 78 after Sri Lanka lost their openers early and slipped to 43-3.

Samarawickrama registered his fourth ODI half-century to raise the noise of the sparse crowd at the scenic venue.

He finally fell stumped off spinner Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan soon sent back Dhananjaya de Silva, but the left-handed Asalanka pulled the team home in 39 overs with a winning boundary.

Asalanka reached his 50 in 85 balls to play a patient knock on a pitch where run-scoring did not seem easy. Skipper Dasun Shanaka stood unbeaten on 14.

Shanaka said the Pallekele pitch was a "tricky surface" but Bangladesh's total wasn't a true reflection of the wicket.

The bowlers set up victory with Pathirana, whose yorkers have earned him comparisons to Lasith Malinga, picking up key wickets including skipper Shakib and wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.

Pathirana, who is fondly called "Baby Malinga", was named man of the match and said, "my bowling is different so a little unpredictable."

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood predicts a bright future for the 20-year-old Pathirana, who made heads turn at this year's Indian Premier League.

"He has got a big future. I think he is an exciting young prospect. I have seen him going from strength to strength," said Silverwood. "He learns very quickly and absorbs information."

On his team's bowling variety, Silverwood said, "We had a bowling attack that had a little bit for everyone. Off-spinner, left-arm spinners, fast bowlers, we had X-factor in Matheesha."

