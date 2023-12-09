Patel triggers collapse as Bangladesh bowled out for 144, set 137-run target for NZ

Sports

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 01:56 pm

Related News

Patel triggers collapse as Bangladesh bowled out for 144, set 137-run target for NZ

Zakir Hasan's 59 off 86 was the only saving grace for Bangladesh before Patel sent him back as the ninth batter.

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 01:56 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ajaz Patel ran through Bangladesh's batting order as the hosts folded for 144 which meant they had a lead of 136. New Zealand now require 137 runs to win and square the two-match series.

Patel broke the 33-run stand between Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque to get the first scalp of the day. Mominul, who scored 10, was trapped leg-before and the southpaw did not review. 

Mominul's dismissal marked a spectacular collapse triggered by the left-arm duo of Mitchell Santner and Patel. Santner picked up the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain in successive overs to reduce the Tigers to 88-5.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh could never recover from there and could only add 56 for the last five wickets. 

Zakir Hasan's 59 off 86 was the only saving grace for Bangladesh before Patel sent him back as the ninth batter.

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

5h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

57m | TBS Stories
Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

21h | TBS Economy
Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

16h | TBS World