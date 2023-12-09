Patel triggers collapse as Bangladesh bowled out for 144, set 137-run target for NZ

Ajaz Patel ran through Bangladesh's batting order as the hosts folded for 144 which meant they had a lead of 136. New Zealand now require 137 runs to win and square the two-match series.

Patel broke the 33-run stand between Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque to get the first scalp of the day. Mominul, who scored 10, was trapped leg-before and the southpaw did not review.

Mominul's dismissal marked a spectacular collapse triggered by the left-arm duo of Mitchell Santner and Patel. Santner picked up the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain in successive overs to reduce the Tigers to 88-5.

Bangladesh could never recover from there and could only add 56 for the last five wickets.

Zakir Hasan's 59 off 86 was the only saving grace for Bangladesh before Patel sent him back as the ninth batter.